Short Interest in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Decreases By 7.3%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. National Securities started coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boxlight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BOXL stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 5.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

