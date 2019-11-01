Short Interest in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Declines By 12.0%

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,450,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 20,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avon Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

Get Avon Products alerts:

In other news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $64,248.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 687,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,468. Avon Products has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.