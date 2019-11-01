Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Decreases By 15.6%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

