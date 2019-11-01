Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Decreases By 15.6%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Avantor stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.