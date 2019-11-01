Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Declines By 10.3%

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ARTL opened at $1.99 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

