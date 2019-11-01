Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Drops By 7.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 152,740,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 127.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $3,718,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,265,770.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,589,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,273,135. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

