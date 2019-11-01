Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 182,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,433. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.