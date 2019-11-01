Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.42

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.42 and last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 116963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$28.50 price objective on Shawcor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$411.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Stephen Michael Orr acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.05 per share, with a total value of C$80,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,418.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $124,993 over the last three months.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

