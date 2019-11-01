Shaw Communications Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJR. TD Securities downgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 75.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

