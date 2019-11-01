Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.65

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

About Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

