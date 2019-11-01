Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 140.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,865. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0852 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.