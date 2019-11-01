Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,126 shares during the quarter. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund makes up about 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $55,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 41.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

ARDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 4,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc sold 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $120,684.28.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

