Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 55,891 Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter.

PHT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 3,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

