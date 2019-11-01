Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 24,500 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

