Sfmg LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

AMZN traded up $16.83 on Friday, hitting $1,793.49. The company had a trading volume of 175,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,763.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,842.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

