Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.20

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.20 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157.30 ($2.06), with a volume of 317882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.10 ($2.03).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 151.20 ($1.98).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.67.

In other Serco Group news, insider David Eveleigh sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £55,500 ($72,520.58).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

