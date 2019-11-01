Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $184,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.