Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical updated its FY19 guidance to $1.07-1.13 EPS.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $19.01. 1,063,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,383. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at $502,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,727 shares of company stock worth $1,622,984. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

