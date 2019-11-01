Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down to $58.03

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.56, but opened at $58.03. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 4,871,437 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.65.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
