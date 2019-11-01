Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down to $58.03

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.56, but opened at $58.03. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 4,871,437 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.