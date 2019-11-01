Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 220,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 329,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,749. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $32.97.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

