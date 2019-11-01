SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.92.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,529 shares of company stock worth $26,257,774 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.