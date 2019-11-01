SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total value of $1,388,384.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,257,774. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,372,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.65 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $155.19 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average is $232.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

