Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 214,359 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,359 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $104.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

