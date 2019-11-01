Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,551 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 613.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 310.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. 176,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

