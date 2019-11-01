Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $32.60 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 170,670 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,447. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

