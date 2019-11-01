Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $67.42. 3,246,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,042. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.