Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “
Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
