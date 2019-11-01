SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Independent Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

NYSE SAP opened at $132.58 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.