Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 7,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

