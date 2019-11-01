Sandstorm Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 24,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,809% compared to the average volume of 853 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,301. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 756,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 1,048,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,746,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 122,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

