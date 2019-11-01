salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $98,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,139 shares of company stock worth $39,791,649 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,651. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.