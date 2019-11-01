Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (OTCMKTS:TORVF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Saint Jean Carbon Inc researches, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the graphite, gold, molybdenum, lithium, copper, and rhenium properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Torch River Resources Ltd.

