Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $24.28. 148,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,456. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Barclays started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

