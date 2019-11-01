Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

SBRA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. 2,520,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.