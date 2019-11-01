Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 243,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Ryerson stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $344.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 41.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

