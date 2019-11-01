Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. Ryder System also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.03)-0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:R traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 12,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

