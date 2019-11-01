Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $69,375.00. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $485,280.00. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. 671,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,329. The company has a market capitalization of $720.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.20. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 17.27 and a quick ratio of 17.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

