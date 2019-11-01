RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Up 13.3% in October

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 508,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,934,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,960 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $313.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.67. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

