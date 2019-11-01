Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RYDAF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 3,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.