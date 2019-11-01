Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) PT Lowered to GBX 2,650

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oddo Securities from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RDSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. AlphaValue lowered Royal Dutch Shell to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,781.80 ($36.35).

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 2,248 ($29.37) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,315.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,427.59. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 26.09 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

In related news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

