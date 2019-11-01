Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.40 EPS.

RCL traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

