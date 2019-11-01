Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 620.67 ($8.11).

Get BP alerts:

BP traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 497.10 ($6.50). 35,422,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 527.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £303.60 ($396.71). Over the last three months, insiders bought 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.