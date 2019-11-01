Royal Bank of Canada Raises Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target to $59.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AC. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 111.98%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $114,833.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $263,529. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

