Royal Bank of Canada Has $224,000 Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 601.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares in the last quarter.

KRMA stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

