Royal Bank of Canada Has $206,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 1,048,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 320.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 271.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 741,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 541,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 338.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 463,440 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SAND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $7.07 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.20.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

