Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 31,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXC opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $75.76.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

