Royal Bank of Canada Buys Shares of 25,272 Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Super League Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 11.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super League Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

In related news, Director Mark Jung purchased 9,542 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $39,694.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,372 shares of company stock valued at $773,881.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.