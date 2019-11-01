Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 398 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 116.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 31.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,126,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.40 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock worth $2,582,976. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

