Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,856.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

