Robert W. Baird Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $103.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.35. 1,468,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

