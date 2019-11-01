Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) versus Cadence Bancorp (NASDAQ:CADE) Head to Head Review

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Riverview Financial and Cadence Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $60.73 million 1.73 $10.86 million N/A N/A Cadence Bancorp $607.30 million 3.26 $166.26 million $2.07 7.43

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riverview Financial and Cadence Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bancorp 0 8 1 0 2.11

Cadence Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and Cadence Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 6.50% 5.79% 0.58% Cadence Bancorp 20.00% 9.81% 1.29%

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats Riverview Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.